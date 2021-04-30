Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.07. MEDNAX posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $416.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.01 million.

A number of research firms have commented on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

