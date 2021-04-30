Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.99 Million Stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,239,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.48% of Radiant Logistics worth $12,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLGT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 36.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Vertical Research began coverage on Radiant Logistics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.84 on Friday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $341.78 million, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

