Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Raised by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

AJG opened at $140.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $141.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

