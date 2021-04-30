NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 14,000 Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,585,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 1,504.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 961,569 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,502,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $11,692,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SENS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.45.

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.52.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.