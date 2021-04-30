Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $1,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 47,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 41,768 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.78 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

