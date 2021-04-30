UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 152,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of VBI Vaccines as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 359.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 91,943 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 425,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 137,681 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Shares of VBIV opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.42 million, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.95. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $6.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. Analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VBIV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.