NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

