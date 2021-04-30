Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $173.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLAB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $145.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.07, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.36 and a 200 day moving average of $132.32.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

