Short Interest in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Rises By 433.9%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 433.9% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of PSC opened at $45.81 on Friday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $46.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04.

