Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

SMMT stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.94% and a negative net margin of 933.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 90,481 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

