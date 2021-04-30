Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Raised to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $176.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $130.00.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.92.

SYNA stock opened at $144.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $146.93.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $218,885.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,808 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $1,650,449.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

