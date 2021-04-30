Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PEMIF stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $2.07.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

