Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PEMIF stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $2.07.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
