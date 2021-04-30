Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

ALHC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

ALHC stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $28.02.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 in the last ninety days.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

