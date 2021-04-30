IBM Retirement Fund Sells 339 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $130.50 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.71 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.24 and its 200-day moving average is $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

