New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $18,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OMC opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.69. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $83.24. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

