Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Dollar Tree reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $115.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

