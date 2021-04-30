IBM Retirement Fund Has $546,000 Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $60,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.