New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.97 Million Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,788 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $18,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of DRE stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.