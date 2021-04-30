IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 747.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after buying an additional 975,127 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,253 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.07.

Shares of ZEN opened at $149.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.05 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $669,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,779.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $149,861.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $32,740.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,917 shares of company stock worth $25,657,280. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

