Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUMN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.16 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

