Analysts Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after purchasing an additional 416,010 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after buying an additional 360,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,956,000 after buying an additional 190,245 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,341,000 after buying an additional 260,104 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 748,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,711,000 after buying an additional 93,710 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

