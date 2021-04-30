NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 452.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Nokia were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOK. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Nokia stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

