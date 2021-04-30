ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of TDUP opened at $18.11 on Monday. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

