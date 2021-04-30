NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 3,090 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 903.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,335,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 3,066.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $899,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WKHS shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.