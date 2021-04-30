NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $43,000 Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MANT. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ManTech International by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in ManTech International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in ManTech International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $85.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average of $82.75. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $638.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

