Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for bioMérieux in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $5.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.57.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. bioMérieux has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of bioMérieux stock opened at $120.25 on Thursday. bioMérieux has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $170.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.30.

About bioMérieux

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological sample to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

