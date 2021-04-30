FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Issued By Cormark

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AYA. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

AYA stock opened at C$7.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$724.34 million and a PE ratio of -225.88. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$1.95 and a 52-week high of C$7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

