NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $50,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $748.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $705.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $768.24. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.00 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total value of $23,164,829.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,789,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.00, for a total value of $1,439,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,197,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,687 shares of company stock valued at $184,550,727. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.57.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

