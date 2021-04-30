FedNat Holding to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FedNat in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. FedNat has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.89 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FedNat by 1,037.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 41,709 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in FedNat by 54.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedNat by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FedNat by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in FedNat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

