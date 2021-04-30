Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realogy in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Realogy by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realogy stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

