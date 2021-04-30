3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 27.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,795 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $202,443,000 after buying an additional 1,531,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,791 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $14,343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,071 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 79,653 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. Loop Capital raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

