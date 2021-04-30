Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes $310,000 Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SkyWest by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,387,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,449,780.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

