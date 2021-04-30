Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

NYSE CR opened at $95.52 on Friday. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $97.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 251.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.35.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

