Derek J. Maetzold Sells 14,374 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,677,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CSTL stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.39 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSTL. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

