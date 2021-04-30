Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 42,355 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of CTB stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $59.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.