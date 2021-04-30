Arve Hanstveit Sells 9,426 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Arve Hanstveit sold 9,426 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $207,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 940,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,686,754. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, March 12th, Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock.

On Friday, March 12th, Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Energy Recovery by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after acquiring an additional 797,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Energy Recovery by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after acquiring an additional 367,324 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $5,922,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth $3,612,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Energy Recovery by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 360,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 214,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ERII shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

