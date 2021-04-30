Bokf Na Sells 872 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $82,398,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,755,000 after acquiring an additional 381,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after acquiring an additional 277,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,318,000 after acquiring an additional 262,008 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after acquiring an additional 115,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CSL opened at $194.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.17 and its 200-day moving average is $152.15. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $194.83.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

