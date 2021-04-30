Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Buys $324,900.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $93.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCBI. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

