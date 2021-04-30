Todd P. Kelsey Sells 2,500 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $235,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,816,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PLXS opened at $94.02 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,294,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,206,000 after acquiring an additional 168,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Plexus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Plexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

