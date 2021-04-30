SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSAAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.
SSAAY opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
