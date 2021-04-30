Bokf Na Sells 14,222 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,222 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,815. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $44.10 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.68.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.