Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $374,000 Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Hexcel by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.19.

Hexcel stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

