Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $132,000 Investment in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 9.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Duluth by 296.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 54,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 40,674 shares in the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duluth news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duluth stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $464.79 million, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $255.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

DLTH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

