FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.64. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.75.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

