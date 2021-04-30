Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires New Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKSI stock opened at $185.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.11 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

