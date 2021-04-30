Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $363,000 Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,855 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dropbox by 965.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after buying an additional 5,803,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,989,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 652.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 4,942.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after buying an additional 1,285,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,753,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBX. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of DBX opened at $26.24 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

