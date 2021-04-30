Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.