Bokf Na Sells 319 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bokf Na cut its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,807 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after acquiring an additional 117,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 319,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $103.79 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $105.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average of $91.50.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

