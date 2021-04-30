Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 30.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,820,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,405 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 381,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 460,801 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 652,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 43,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,930,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

