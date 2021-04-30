Hartford Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 10.9% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 435,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 42,960 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,358,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,848,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 131.84, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $24.41.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

